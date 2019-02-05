Charleston native who overcame racial barriers in law enforcement dies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A retired U.S. Deputy Marshal who was honored by the South Carolina Senate for his trailblazing 46-year career in law enforcement officer has died.
Fred Stroble, who died Saturday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. Stroble’s obituary states he was 80 years old.
In a 2017 resolution, state senators praised Stroble’s career, which began in 1962 when he joined the Charleston Police Department as a patrolman, one of just three African-American officers on the force at that time.
Two years later, he became the first African American to become a part of the Charleston Police Motorcycle Unit and was promoted to detective in 1965.
In 1969, he was hired as the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's first African American deputy.
He became only the third African American U.S. Deputy Marshal in 1972.
Stroble attended Archer Elementary and Burke High School before joining the United States Navy. He graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Burglary School in Columbia, SC; FBI Fingerprint School in Atlanta, GA; the U.S. Marshal Academy in Washington, DC; and numerous other law enforcement schools, the resolution stated.
At the time of the resolution, Stroble remained the longest-serving U.S. Deputy Marshal in South Carolina history, from 1972 until his retirement in 1995.
“Quiet and matter of fact, he gained the admiration of judges and other court officials, as his no nonsense attitude made them feel safe in dangerous circumstances,” the resolution stated.
Stroble also served the United States District Court, and served on special assignments in every state in the United States, the document states. Stroble was assigned to the Watergate trial and was also one of four hundred U.S. marshals sent to Boston, Massachusetts during school desegregation.
The Senate noted Stroble’s numerous awards which included the Carter G. Wilson Award for Outstanding Community Person by the Association for Study of African American Life and History, the Phillip Randolph Award for Outstanding Lawman, several United States Attorney General Awards for Special Achievement, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement, and letters from U.S. Senators Strom Thurmond and Ernest “Fritz” Hollings for his years of service.
The Charleston Police Department sent its condolences to the Stroble family and his friends in a memorial to him.
“We will forever remember Mr. Stroble’s noteworthy contributions to this department and law enforcement overall,” it read.
