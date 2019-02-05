Coroner: Teen killed in Cordesville shooting was found in driveway

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A 17-year-old male teen was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in Cordesville in Berkeley County, according to coroner George Oliver.
Deputies responded to a house on Hard Pinch Road just after 10 a.m. and found the teen dead in the driveway, Oliver said.
The teen’s parents are at the scene, but Oliver wants to make sure all family has been notified before releasing the teen’s name.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
The investigation is happening on Hard Pinch Road.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.