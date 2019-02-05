Cottageville receives $1.5 million payout for massive 2018 fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Town of Cottageville received more than $1.5 million from the state in December because of damage from a fire that happened last February.
According to new data from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund, $1,585,446.84 was paid out to the town on Dec. 5.
The cause of the claim is listed by the IRF as “fire,” which occurred on February 27, 2018.
On that same day, a massive fire ripped through an old high school gym, which was the town’s largest building.
The building was destroyed, but no one was injured in the fire.
Town officials have not responded to requests for comment about what the $1.5 million payout will be used for.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.