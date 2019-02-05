Crews battling large mulch fire at Ladson recycling business

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Crews are battling a large mulch fire at a recycling business in Ladson.
A driver first reported seeing the fire at the Wood Recycling business in the 9400 block of Highway 78 just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from their apartment building.
Deputies blocked off Hwy 78 between Ingleside Blvd. and Ladson Road for roughly 2.5 hours before reopening it because hose was put down on the roadway.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
