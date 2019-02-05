Crocodiles or poop: Pick your poison in Australian floods

(Gray News) – Some historic flooding is underway in Queensland, Australia.
Monsoon rains are inundating the country’s northeast, flooding thousands of homes, sending rivers out of their banks and the critters that live in them.
The Queensland Police Service warns residences that there are plenty of things in the water you don’t want to mess with.
That log, for example, may not be what you think it is.
“If the thought of coming face to face with a crocodile isn't deterrent enough, before you start playing in flood waters you should always remember the distinct possibility you could be wading in your neighbor's feces. Yes. Their feces,” the QPS said on Facebook.
The QPS is known for its cheeky humor and scored some social media cred with the post.
“This isn't QPS best toilet humor, but it's a solid number two!” Sandy Coppinger said.
And from Victoria Laing-Short: “I'm going to go ahead and think that QPS are the first police service in the world to use the poo emoji.”
But the threat is real. Eric Hahn posted a picture of a croc near where his dad lives.
“Cannot stress it enough to stay out of the water,” he said on Facebook.
The flooding has been especially bad around Townsville, a city of about 170,000 near the Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia.
More than three feet of rain has fallen there in less than a week. The floodgates to the city’s dam are open.
"We're not out of the woods yet,” Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said, calling the rainfall a "one-in-100-year event."
