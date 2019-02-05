Deputies looking to identify man caught on camera stealing car, driving off

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcounty deputies are looking to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing a car and driving off.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 516 College Park Road on Jan. 29.
A report states that while on camera the suspect walked up to a business and began to look into vehicles.
He is then seen finding an unlocked vehicle with keys and driving off.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4412.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.