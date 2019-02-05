Deputies searching for missing man last seen at assisted living facility

EUTAWVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a 57-year-old man who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.
Curtis Johnson Wilson was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Pharis Care Facility, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
Wilson was said to be walking in the direction of the Hot Spot on Old Number Six Highway in eastern Eutawville, Walker said. He was reported missing six hours later.
Wilson was last seen wearing a white shirt with green pants and not wearing shoes. He stands 5′7″ and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.