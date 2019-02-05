Deputies in Tennessee capture Lowcountry fugitive wanted for home invasion, shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man wanted for a home invasion in which a teenager was shot has been captured by deputies in Tennessee.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced 20-year-old Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts has been arrested.
Roberts and three other men were being sought after a Neeses family reported a 15-year-old teen in their home had been shot during a home invasion that happened on Jan. 29.
“We’d like to thank the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the men and women who took part in this apprehension,” Ravenell said. “They acted immediately on information from our agency and took this individual off the street.”
Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Weakley County authorities received a tip that Roberts may in the area.
A report states that when confronted, Roberts fled into a nearby wooded rural area with authorities there in pursuit.
“Several hours later, Roberts was spotted about a mile from Dredsen, Tennessee, a town in the northwestern corner of Tennessee,” OCSO officials said.
Roberts will be extradited back to South Carolina at a later date. He was wanted on four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, were arrested last week in the case.
They face the same charges as Roberts who also faces a charge of a fugitive from justice in Tennessee.
During a hearing last week, bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams.
Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.
