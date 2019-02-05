Fire hose closes several businesses as crews fight fire at Ladson Wood Recycling

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Fire crews are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire at Ladson Wood Recycling on Highway 78.
It left several nearby businesses closed or unable to fully operate Tuesday morning because the water hose blocked their entrances.
Tuesday marked at least the third fire there in the last three years. Crews spent about eight hours making sure it was out.
A nearby business owner of The Cabinet Shop Inc., Cliff Simpson, says something needs to change.
“We have jobs everyday that we have to install. By not being able to get out onto the highway means we can’t get to the jobs,” Simpson said.
His businesses is located on Highway 78.
No one could drive in or out before around 12:30 p.m.
"So we ended up parking across the street at the Sunoco gas station and ended up walking across a four lane road," Simpson said.
The North Charleston Fire Department says they've responded to five fires at the recycling business in the last 10 years.
This one started around 4:30 a.m.
“We had a job scheduled for today that was to be installed first thing this morning,” Simpson said. “The guys weren’t able to get there until about 2 p.m. So that means they’ll be working overtime tonight to try to finish the job which costs me money. Hopefully they can get to the next job tomorrow.”
Fire officials say they've discussed improving water supply in the past.
They continue to have discussions with the owner of the recycling company to help reduce the impact on other businesses.
The owner says tree stumps caught on fire and there was no damage to any structures.
When fire crews first responded they blocked off Highway 78 by using a hydrant across the street from fire. Then they decided to use another hydrant that moved the hose along the sidewalk.
“There’s a fire department building right there in front of the facility and they are still having to run the hose all the way down highway 78,” Simpson said.
Some businesses did not open for the rest of the day while others opened when the road became clear.
