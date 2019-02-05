Flags at half-staff in honor of late former SC state representative

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Flags at the state Capitol building will be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a former South Carolina state representative and Columbia native who will be laid to rest.
Governor Henry McMaster ordered flags at half staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Irene Krugman Rudnick who died on Feb. 2.
According to her obituary, Rudnick was a USC alum and former teacher at USC Aiken.
She served 14 years in the State House of Representatives after being elected to the District 81 seat, which covers Aiken County, in 1972.
Graveside services for Rudnick will be held at 11 a.m. at the Sons of Israel Cemetery in Aiken.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.