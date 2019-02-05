Highway 41 widening project in Mt. Pleasant moving forward

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say design work on the widening project could start before the end of February.
After a series of public meetings and design reviews, there are three options in the works for the future of Highway 41.
Option one is to make 41 a five lane highway from highway 17 to the Wando bridge. The second would create a parallel five lane highway from highway 17 through Laurel Hill County Park and Dunes West, then tie into 41 at Harpers Ferry Way.
The final option was designed to have a smaller impact on residential areas which re-routes highway 41 to be parallel to Bessemer road and onto Laurel Hill county park.
Original plans set the completion date as 2025 but some work may be completed ahead of schedule.
However, the developers still want to hear from the community before construction begins. More public meetings will be held this summer.
