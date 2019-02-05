Man accused of trying to bribe deputy with $100K to get out of arrest

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A man is facing numerous charges after he tried to bribe a Charleston County deputy to get out of an arrest and later spit on him, according to an incident report.
David Lee Brown, 33, has been charged with resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public employee and possession of a pistol by a convicted felon.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 4800 block of Bears Bluff Road on Wadmalaw Island last Thursday around 9:30 a.m.
Brown and his mother were arguing and he began to throw things around the house and slam doors, so his mother left the house and called 911, according to the incident report.
Deputies went into the house and saw Brown under the covers of his bed with a pistol on the floor under his hand. The gun came back stolen and Brown was arrested. Brown then asked the deputies multiple times, “How much do you want, $1,000... I got $100,000...how much will the judge take?” according to the incident report.
A deputy told Brown he wouldn’t take any money and tried to get out of the handcuffs by pushing a deputy with his shoulder and pull away, the report stated. While in the patrol car on the way to jail, Brown told the deputy he was going to kill him and then spit on him, the report stated.
The pistol was found to be loaded with seven rounds, according to the incident report.
