1 injured, manhunt underway after officer-involved shooting at SC credit union; 4 area schools on lockdown

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy said that it’s “a bad day for the robbers” with one of the victims hospitalized and another being sought after an early-morning bank robbery turned into an officer-involved shooting.
Sealy said Forest Acres police were called to the South Carolina Federal Credit Union, located at 4503 Forest Drive, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a bank robbery. When police arrived, two armed suspects - a man and a woman - were robbing the bank. The female suspect exited the front of the building and failed to show their hands after police made orders to do so and proceeded to a vehicle.
A Forest Drive police officer fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed into another vehicle on Forest Drive in front of the bank as additional law enforcement officers were arriving. She was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm and she’s expected to be OK. No officers were injured.
Police did recover a backpack with cash from the vehicle the female suspect was driving.
The male suspect fled from a back door and headed down Willingham Drive toward Gatewell Drive and Daniel Drive area, Sealy said. Police initially thought the male suspect took hostages, but that was not the case. One of the bank employees was briefly missing, but was later found in a safe place. No one inside of the bank was injured.
Their identities have not been released at this time. The vehicle the pair was driving, a Toyota Camry, was reported stolen from Georgia.
The male suspect is described as a white male wearing glasses and a short beard. The hoodie he was wearing was discarded and recovered by law enforcement. Police also released three surveillance images of the male suspect, who is seen inside of the bank pointing a gun at others inside.
The schools in the area - Brockman Elementary School, Satchel Ford Elementary School, and Crayton Middle School, Bradley Elementary School - are currently on lockdown and Sealy said the area around the credit union on Forest Drive will be blocked through Tuesday afternoon. Police will give the all-clear when it is time to do so.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting and securing the crime scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Officers from the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s
