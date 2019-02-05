Mt. Pleasant mayor to meet with Gov. McMaster concerning town issues

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will meet with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday to discuss numerous issues concerning the town as well as funding needs.
Tuesday the mayor and the town council are participating in a legislative action day as part of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. McMaster addressed the group Tuesday morning and will meet with Haynie Wednesday about infrastructure and drainage.
Tuesday night, the legislative delegation from Mount Pleasant (five house members and three state senators) will attend a dinner hosted by Haynie and the town council to discuss how the state legislature can help the town.
“As the state’s fourth largest city, and with five house members and three state senators representing us, Mount Pleasant deserves to have a strong voice in the State House and this is one way we make that voice be heard,” Haynie said.
