Officials: Car passes school bus, causes fatal wreck

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A car caused a fatal crash after attempting to pass a school bus in York County Tuesday morning, officials say.
It happened on SC-49 near Limestone Road.
According to York District 1 Schools, one car tried to pass a school bus, collided with a second car and then hit the school bus. York County Fire Department confirmed with WBTV one person died during the crash and the second person was airlifted to the hospital.
No students were aboard at the time of the crash, school officials say. The bus monitor and driver on the bus were not hurt.
We’re working to gather more information.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.