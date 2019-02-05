One dead after car crashes into tree in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Lincolnville Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident on Lincolnville Road near West Hamilton Street.
A report states that a motorist swerved off and on the roadway until colliding with a tree.
“The driver, a male, died at the scene,” CCSO officials said."He was the only occupant in the vehicle."
Traffic investigators responded to the scene, and the coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased.
The sheriff’s office says the incident is an active investigation.
Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.
