Police release 911 call placed by neighbor in deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police on Tuesday released the 911 call in a shooting that left one man dead in his apartment.
The victim was found inside his apartment on Tulip Street Monday afternoon.
According to the 911 call it appears the shot was fired into another apartment and then the bullet traveled into the victim’s home. A woman who believes the shot was fired into her apartment called 911.
“I think there was a shot next door. I think a bullet may have gone through my house but I’m not sure. Please send help right away. There is a bullet hole in my ------- wall,” she told the operator.
Police say they found the victim in a back bedroom of the apartment lying between the bed and the wall. He was pronounced dead after EMS got there.
A neighbor who knew the victim said she did not want to appear on camera or be identified by name.
“I’m still shooken, I’m shooken up real bad, shooken up right now because I know him,” the neighbor said. “Very upset, very upset. I just talked to him Friday in my yard, gave me a kiss. We looked out for one another, but he just a very good person.”
Police don't know if the victim was the intended target.
Officers are trying to reassure foiks who live near the scene of the shooting that it’s going to be okay. One officer was spotted giving a stuffed animal to a child.
The neighbor who has lived next door for 50 years says she’s not concerned for her own safety even though the shooter has not been found.
“It happens all over, all over. And I hope and pray to God who did it they find him,” she said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
