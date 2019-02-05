Record highs possible this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the rest of the work week across the Lowcountry. Sunshine will allow temperatures to continue to warm a few degrees over the next couple of days. Record highs are in jeopardy on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front will move through the area Friday night cooling us down for the weekend. Expect an increase in clouds and highs near 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. No rain is expected until early next week!