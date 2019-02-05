Rep. Cunningham bringing Folly Beach mayor to State of The Union

“I am thrilled that Mayor Tim Goodwin will be my guest for the State of the Union address,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I am committed to being an independent voice in Washington and working across the aisle to achieve real results for the Lowcountry. I am proud to have the support of Mayor Goodwin and coastal leaders throughout the Lowcountry who understand the importance of protecting our vibrant natural resources, economy, and way of life from the devasting effects of oil and gas exploration.”