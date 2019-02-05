Rep. Cunningham bringing Folly Beach mayor to State of The Union

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - First District congressional Rep. Joe Cunningham will bring Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin to the State of The Union address on Tuesday night.
Goodwin is a Republican who backed Cunningham last fall during his campaign and even appeared in a TV advertisement backing the congressman. The move also underlines Cunningham’s commitment to protecting the coast off of Charleston and opposition to offshore drilling, an area where both Goodwin and Cunningham see eye-to-eye.
“I am thrilled that Mayor Tim Goodwin will be my guest for the State of the Union address,” Cunningham said in a statement. “I am committed to being an independent voice in Washington and working across the aisle to achieve real results for the Lowcountry. I am proud to have the support of Mayor Goodwin and coastal leaders throughout the Lowcountry who understand the importance of protecting our vibrant natural resources, economy, and way of life from the devasting effects of oil and gas exploration.”
Cunningham has also been appointed to the House Natural Resources Committee and the Subcommittees on Energy and Mineral Resources and Water, Oceans and Wildlife.
“I’m honored to be joining Representative Joe Cunningham at the State of the Union on Tuesday,” Goodwin said. “Congressman Cunningham has already proven that he is willing to work across the aisle to get things done for the Lowcountry and has been a strong opponent of offshore drilling. I am grateful for the work Congressman Cunningham has already done to protect the Lowcountry and I look forward to working with him closely to continue those efforts.”
