Report: Lieber Correctional officer hit handcuffed inmate in head multiple times

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A correctional officer at Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville hit a handcuffed inmate multiple times, according to an affidavit.
Sheik Johnson has been charged with misconduct in office as well as third degree assault and battery following the October 18, 2018 incident.
The inmate received a laceration to his head, the affidavit stated. Johnson admitted to hitting the inmate in an interview after he was read his miranda rights and other witnesses testified saying Johnson hit the inmate with his fist, according to the affidavit.
