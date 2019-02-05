Reports: Charlotte Russe to close nearly 100 stores, including N. Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (CBS News via WCSC) - Young women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is planning to shutter its Northwoods Mall location and 93 other stores nationwide, according to reports.
Business Insider and USA Today both listed three South Carolina stores set for closure. In addition to the North Charleston store, locations in Myrtle Beach and Florence were also listed among the 94.
Charlotte Russe executives were set to make a first appearance in bankruptcy court Tuesday after filing for Chapter 11 protection.
The company says it suffered from a sharp decline in sales and in-store traffic.
Charlotte Russe operates 500 stores in malls nationwide.
The company did not immediately return a request for comment on the closings or clearance plans.
