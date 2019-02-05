SC State Suffers Yet Another Setback On The Road To Hornet

DOVER, DE—The South Carolina State Bulldogs suffered yet another setback in the closing seconds with a 70-68 loss to Delaware State on the road Monday (Feb. 4th) at Memorial Hall.
"The tough losses we have had will lead to wins in the future," said South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin. "Every MEAC game we have loss has come down to one possession. We are right there in every game and I commend Damani Applewhite tonight. He played all five positions in tonight's game and did a heck of a job."
"Our guys just have to learn to finish games. We have five guys out due to injury and we continue to battle night in and night out," said Garvin. "We have a four game home stand coming up. So we need our fan base to get behind us and give us the uplift we need to get over this rut we are in to finish strong."
South Carolina State was without junior's guard Dwayne Banks, Jahmari Etienne, forward Aramani Hill, sophomore guard Rayshawn Neal and freshman guard/forward Fahmmi Mamo.
Applewhite's jumper with 0:01 second left in intermission gave South Carolina State a six-point lead during halftime 34-28.
The second-half the Bulldogs led by as many as nine, 40-31, at the 17:59 mark. A layup by Carter Myles followed by a free-throw Ameer Bennett tied the game, 64-64, with 2:40 left in regulation. A costly foul with 0:12 seconds remaining gave DSU's Jonathan Mitchell the chance to seal with victory, converting a pair of free-throws from the charity stripe to lift the Hornets to a 70-68 victory over visiting South Carolina State.
Junior forward Ian Kinard finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, while forward Ozante Fields added eight points and four rebounds. Lone senior point guard Janai Raynor-Powell tossed in seven points and six assists in the loss.
DSU had four players in double figures with Mitchell leading the way with 24-points, 9 rebounds, Carter with 16 and Pinky Wiley and Bennett with 12 each in the win.
South Carolina State returns home for a four-game home stand this weekend beginning with Morgan State on Saturday (Feb. 9th) in a critical Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown. Tipoff for the women is 2 p.m., followed by the men in a 4 p.m. start.