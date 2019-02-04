Scam Alert: Be aware of call claiming to be from Social Security

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - Coast residents should be on alert for a scam call.
81 year-old Long Beach resident Donald Dana received a message recently claiming to be from Social Security.
The message said, “If I don’t receive your call, your social security number will be suspended.”
Along with the voice saying Dana’s social security number would be suspended, it also claimed legal action would be taken against him if he didn’t call the number back.
“I realized it was one of these scam calls, and it made me mad,” Dana said.
Dana wants to warn others to be aware of calls like this.
“If I had not realized it was a scam, probably the first thing I would have done would have been to call them back and given them the information that they wanted because it sounded like a legitimate call,” said Dana.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in 2018, 35,000 people nationwide reported a similar scam.
The FTC's website says Social Security will never call and ask for your social security number. Officials advise you to never give your social security number to anyone who contacts you.
Visit here for more information on phone scams and what you should do if you receive one.
