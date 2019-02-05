Search underway for man considered armed and dangerous who fled from cops

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies and Walterboro Police are warning anyone who sees a wanted man to avoid approaching him.
Anthony Hyatt is wanted for burglaries and property crimes, according to a post from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Hyatt ran from law enforcement in the area of Sniders Highway on I-95, Walterboro Police say.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red and black pajama bottoms.
Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous and may be injured.
He was last known to be on foot.
He is approximately 36 year old, stands 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Walterboro Police say an automated 911 telephone alert was sent out to residents who live in the immediate area.
Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
