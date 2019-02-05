Sheriff: Woman attempted to hide meth pipe in groin area during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have arrested two women on drug charges following a traffic stop in which authorities say one of the women attempted to hide a meth pipe in her groin area.
“No matter how hard you try to hide it… we will find out,” BCSO officials said."If you plan on selling drugs in Berkeley County – pack your bags. You’ll be moving to 300 California Avenue."
The investigation happened on Monday when deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a Scion.
A report states as deputies approached the car, the passenger, later identified as 41-year-old Amberlynn Dawn Ducharme, was seen trying to conceal a meth pipe in her groin area.
“The crystal-like substance inside of the pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine,” BCSO officials said."Ducharme was arrested for possession of methamphetamine."
Deputies said the driver, 48-year-old Donna Rennie Milligan, was identified as living at a home on Frankie Lane with Ducharme.
“Recently, Berkeley County deputies received multiple tips about possible drug activity at that same home on Frankie Lane,” the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators say due to the numerous amount of tips that the sheriff’s office received about drug activity, a search warrant was drafted and executed for the home Frankie Lane.
Deputies discovered 14.4 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of marijuana at the home.
Milligan is being charged with trafficking Meth, simple possession of marijuana, and a driving without a driver’s license.
Ducharme is being also being charged with simple Possession of marijuana along with the possession of dethamphetamine charge.
