Sister: Man hit by car on James Island in a coma

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Family members say a man hit by a car on James Island is in a coma.
Natalie Massie Gregory said her brother, David Massie, has been in the hospital since being hit last Tuesday on Maybank Highway.
David Massie is also one of the lead cooks at O-Ku in downtown Charleston.
The manager says he was well liked there.
Gregory said her brother was walking home from the Pour House and was crossing the road when he was hit.
According to Gregory, Massie is also a kidney donor.
The sister said he donated his kidney to a stranger so his nephew could also get a new kidney through a chain donation.
