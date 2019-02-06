Additional railroad crossing closures to impact Summerville area Wednesday

Work will begins between Owens and Main Street at 6 a.m. and the Main Street and Cedar Street crossings will close at 7:30 a.m., according to Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton. Both of those closings will remain closed for most of the day with Main Street expected to reopen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Cedar Street crossing is expected to reopen between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.