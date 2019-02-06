Additional railroad crossing closures to impact Summerville area Wednesday

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - More railroad crossing closures are expected to have a significant impact on traffic and drivers in the Summerville area on Wednesday.
The crossings at Owens Drive, Main Street/17A, North Cedar Street, Hickory Street and Maple Street will all close at some point.
Work will begins between Owens and Main Street at 6 a.m. and the Main Street and Cedar Street crossings will close at 7:30 a.m., according to Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton. Both of those closings will remain closed for most of the day with Main Street expected to reopen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Cedar Street crossing is expected to reopen between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Hickory Street crossing will tentatively close at 9 a.m. and will reopen between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Norfolk Southern Railway says there are two phases to the maintenance work.
In the first phase, crews remove the asphalt, insert the new rail and place temporary cold patch over the rail until the second phase.
A train train unloads 1,440-foot ribbons of rail that are over a quarter-mile long pieces, tons of ballast, tie plates, kegs of rail spikes and bags of rail anchors along the track.
It’s called “setting the table.”
Officials say the second phase is handled by a work crew comprised of more than 75 employees and more than 40 pieces of equipment which stretch for more than a mile from end to end.
They say the temporary crossing surface is removed and the new rail is permanently placed and finished with asphalt. As part of the process, each highway crossing will be resurfaced providing motorists with a smooth ride over the tracks
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.