Aiken man arrested after 5-hour SWAT standoff

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken man has been arrested after investigators say he kidnapped a woman, leading to a standoff with law enforcement.
At around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 5, Aiken County Sheriff’s office deputies were called out to a home on the 600 block of Hazel Dr. in Aiken for a well-being check. Family members reported that a woman, whom we will not be identifying, was being held against her will by a man by the name of Carlos Allen.
Deputies found the victim hiding in the woods near the residence. She had suffered a gunshot wound to one of her legs. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.
When deputies attempted to make contact with Allen, he barricaded himself inside the home. He was eventually taken into custody after a 5-hour standoff with the Aiken County SWAT Team.
Allen was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, charged with kidnapping and attempted murder. The investigation is still ongoing.
Allen has a long history of arrests going back to 2005, which including kidnapping, criminal domestic violence, DUI, drug charges, assault, and operating a stash house.
