Authorities capture ‘armed and dangerous’ man who fled cops in wooded area

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The man who was a subject of a manhunt since fleeing from police Tuesday was captured Wednesday morning in a wooded area.
Anthony Hyatt was wanted for burglaries and property crimes, according to a post from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Hyatt was captured in the wooded area behind Cobb Road, Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said. Walterboro Police Cpl. Amye Stivender said Hyatt was captured after a foot chase.
Deputies say he tried to evade authorities by running into the woods and scaling a fence with barbed wire at the top.
He was sent to the Colleton County Medical Center for evaluation, she said.
Colleton County deputies initially said he ran from law enforcement in the area of Sniders Highway on I-95 at a Red Roof Inn early Tuesday.
Law enforcement were out all day and night trying to find him before almost catching a break. A civilian saw Hyatt around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a Ramada Inn in Colleton County and law enforcement quickly responded. He was able to run away from authorities into a wooded area where deputies have now intensified patrols.
He was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions with Charleston County, Colleton County and Walterboro police all assisting in the search.
Hyatt had last been seen wearing a black hoodie and red and black pajama bottoms. Deputies said he was considered armed and dangerous and may have been injured.
Walterboro Police say an automated 911 telephone alert was sent out to residents who live in the immediate area.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.