Berkeley Co. Sanitation officials finds temporary solution to mysterious landfill odor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Berkeley County Water and Sanitation officials say they have found a temporary solution to the mysterious landfill odor that caused some residents to be sick.
A report released on Wednesday afternoon by the county’s sanitation office states, the county will use a “carbon scrubber and install gas wells that will control the odor that comes off leachate.”
Leachate is the water, often created through precipitation, that has percolated through any permeable material.
The report added the scrubber will be installed on Feb. 8.
In addition to the carbon scrubber, a gas well will also be installed, according to the county’s sanitation office.
“This proactive approach will draw gas from the portion of the landfill that is currently in use and will connect into the existing permanent gas system," BCWS officials wrote in a report. "Essentially, these pipes will suck gas from waste and not emit the odor into the air.”
