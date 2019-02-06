Berkeley Co. Sanitation officials finds temporary solution to mysterious landfill odor

Berkeley Co. Sanitation officials finds temporary solution to mysterious landfill odor
The County has increased the coverage over the landfill with more dirt and Posi-Shell. (Source: Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Office)
By Ashley Briggs | February 6, 2019 at 2:37 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 3:09 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Berkeley County Water and Sanitation officials say they have found a temporary solution to the mysterious landfill odor that caused some residents to be sick.

A report released on Wednesday afternoon by the county’s sanitation office states, the county will use a “carbon scrubber and install gas wells that will control the odor that comes off leachate.”

Leachate is the water, often created through precipitation, that has percolated through any permeable material.

The county first believed the odor issues were caused by increased rainfall at the Berkeley County landfill located on Highway 52, which produced moisture and resulted in the release of Hydrogen Sulfide gas.

The report added the scrubber will be installed on Feb. 8.

In addition to the carbon scrubber, a gas well will also be installed, according to the county’s sanitation office.

“This proactive approach will draw gas from the portion of the landfill that is currently in use and will connect into the existing permanent gas system," BCWS officials wrote in a report. "Essentially, these pipes will suck gas from waste and not emit the odor into the air.”

BCWS officials asked residents to call and report the date, time, location and nature of smell when they smelled the odor near the landfill to help them identify a solution to the odor.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.