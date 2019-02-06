Berkeley County investigating animal abuse claims after pit bull found in bad condition

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County authorities are investigating animal abuse claims after a pit bull was found in bad condition and transferred to a facility in New York to continue his treatment.
County officials say the investigation began on Feb. 1 involving a 14-month-old pit bull in the Cross area of Berkeley County.
“Berkeley County Animal Center received information about a dog that was possibly injured, and the owner failed to provide veterinary care,” county government officials said.
At that time, Berkeley County Animal Control started an investigation into the claims.
A report states that after speaking to the owner and seeing the dog in question, Berkeley County Animal Control took possession of the dog on Feb. 2.
The owner was cited for failure to provide veterinary care to an animal.
According to county officials, the dog was immediately taken to an emergency room veterinary for treatment.
Authorities say that after treatment, the dog was transferred to a rescue in New York to continue his treatment.
"The Berkeley Animal Center will be working with the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office to see if further charges are warranted," county officials said in a statement.
The investigation into the animal abuse claims are continuing.
