Charleston PD: Teen held up after agreeing to buy cell phone on Facebook

The exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol, and/or any illegal items is not permitted. The employees of the Charleston Police Department cannot act as an official witness to transactions, do not give legal advice, and will not settle civil disputes related to any transactions. The City of Charleston or its employees are not responsible in any way for the value, authenticity, or legitimacy of such transactions. All exchanges must be person-to-person. In the case of custody transfers, the Safe Exchange Zone is not a drop-off area where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time. The Safe Exchange Zone parking spaces are available free on a first-come, first-serve basis.