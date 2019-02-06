Charleston PD: Teen held up after agreeing to buy cell phone on Facebook

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators say a teenager who agreed to buy a cell phone on Facebook was robbed at gunpoint.
Charleston police arrested the suspect identified as 17-year-old Antoine Zaire Alston and charged him with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Alston’s charges stems from an incident that happened on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. According to a report, the victim agreed to meet the seller at King Street and Market Street.
“When the victim was trying to make a deal with him, the suspect pulled out a handgun and robbed him,” Charleston police officials said.
Police also released the following additional information:
The Charleston Police has established two Safe Exchange Zones to provide a safe environment for people who buy, sell or trade items in private party transactions with people they don’t know.
The Safe Exchange Zones are located in the surface parking lot at the Charleston Police Department at 180 Lockwood Boulevard and the West Ashley Team Four Office at 3545 Mary Ader Avenue.
The Safe Exchange Zones consist of parking spaces marked with Safe Exchange Zone signage and are under 24-hour surveillance video.
As always, please adhere to the safety tips listed below:
• Insist on meeting at the Safe Exchange Zone or at least a public place
• Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs
• Take your cell phone with you
• Complete transactions during daylight hours
• Be extra cautious in buying/selling valuable items
• Trust your instincts and be cautious of scams
The exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol, and/or any illegal items is not permitted. The employees of the Charleston Police Department cannot act as an official witness to transactions, do not give legal advice, and will not settle civil disputes related to any transactions. The City of Charleston or its employees are not responsible in any way for the value, authenticity, or legitimacy of such transactions. All exchanges must be person-to-person. In the case of custody transfers, the Safe Exchange Zone is not a drop-off area where parents can leave children for a later pick-up time. The Safe Exchange Zone parking spaces are available free on a first-come, first-serve basis.
