Former Berkeley Co. supervisor, state highway commissioner Jim Rozier dies

“Berkeley County has lost one of the strongest leaders in its history," current Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Crib said in a statement. "On behalf of County Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim Rozier’s family and friends. His passion for Berkeley County and the citizens was apparent the minute you met him. He helped mold Berkeley County to become the wonderful place we call home. He has left behind a great legacy of service and friendship to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”