Former Berkeley Co. supervisor, state highway commissioner Jim Rozier dies

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County supervisor who rose to chair a state transportation department committee has died.
Jim Rozier, of Moncks Corner, was elected in 1990 as the Berkeley County Supervisor and was re-elected in 1994, 1998 and 2002, according to a 2015 state Senate resolution.
He was 77.
Rozier was instrumental in forming Charleston Regional Development Alliance in the wake of the Naval Shipyard closure. He also served as the Berkeley County Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee Chairman.
“Berkeley County has lost one of the strongest leaders in its history," current Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Crib said in a statement. "On behalf of County Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim Rozier’s family and friends. His passion for Berkeley County and the citizens was apparent the minute you met him. He helped mold Berkeley County to become the wonderful place we call home. He has left behind a great legacy of service and friendship to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
On Jan. 15, 2015, Rozier was elected to chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission.
Upon his election to the role, the South Carolina Senate praised his leadership of Berkeley County during a time of “significant economic growth, attracting more than $8.5 billion dollars of industrial investment, thus creating more than 43,000 total jobs.”
Prior to his time in public service, Rozier spent 30 years in the business sector. He was the president of Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and instrumental in its creation, according to a post on the Berkeley County Government’s Facebook page.
A Clemson graduate, Rozier also completed the Institute of Government at the University of South Carolina and attended the civilian session of the United States War College, according to a 2014 release from the SCDOT.
On Friday evenings during football season, he was the voice of the Berkeley Stags football games, an unpaid role he began in 1990. He rarely missed a game.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, children and grandchildren.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.