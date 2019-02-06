Former SC detention officer charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A former York County detention officer turned herself in after allegedly abusing her brother.
The York County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations of abuse by the Department of Social Services of Patricia Brookhart’s brother. Brookhart serves as the primary caregiver for her brother, officials say.
In October 2018, after a well-being check, DSS reported the brother said he was hit with a belt and the home he was living in was filled with clutter. Officials did not say how old the brother was or if he suffered from any medical illnesses.
Brookhart was immediately placed on suspension after being interviewed by detectives. Due to her employment with the sheriff’s office, the State Law Enforcement Division was notified the same day to take charge of the investigation.
“These allegations are disheartening and disturbing and certainly do not reflect the character and integrity required of and displayed by the many faithful employees of the York County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
After further investigation by SLED, warrants were obtained on Wednesday.
Brookhart resigned from the York County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018.
