Future of Mt. Pleasant water and cell tower remains uncertain

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - It’s hard to miss the water tower in the Old Village area of Mount Pleasant. That’s because it’s one of the town’s highest points, but it might not be for long.
The tank is more than 80 years old and hasn’t held water in almost 30 years. It’s run by the Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW), whose general manager is Clay Duffie.
“The tank is deteriorating rapidly,” Duffie said. “It needs a lot of structural repair.”
Right now, it also doubles as a cell tower for three different carriers, so that’s being taken into consideration when discussing the tank’s future.
The MPW is looking to separate the two services, and it wants to do that by building a cell phone tower next to the water tank. But to do this, Waterworks needs to get the lot rezoned by the town or get a special exception.
According to MPW, if the area doesn't get rezoned or get a special exception, they're going to have to spend $1 million to repair it or a $100,000 to take it down.
If it were taken down, cell service could become limited.
“If you thought service was bad now in that area, just wait until those antennas are gone,” Duffie said.
On Monday, the town deferred the issue, and it’s set to be discussed by the Waterworks finance committee on Wednesday.
