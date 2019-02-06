License suspended for oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting patients

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington oral surgeon who was arrested last week on charges of sexually abusing four patients has had his license suspended by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
Michael Lee Hasson, 55, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense and three counts of sexual battery. The Wilmington Police Department said he’s accused of sexually abusing at least four of his patients while they were under anesthesia.
“The North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners finds that the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action and hereby summarily suspends License Number 6142 issued to Michael Lee Hasson, D.D.S., and General Anesthesia Permit Number 160207 issued to Michael Lee Hasson, D.D.S. effective upon service of this order,” states the order dated Feb. 6.
As of Wednesday morning, board officials said they were in the process of serving the order.
Hasson owns Wilmington Oral Surgery.
Arrest warrants for Hasson described the alleged sexual assaults involving a 19-year-old on Oct. 6, 2017, a 21-year-old on June 26, 2018, a 17-year-old in July 2018, and a 22-year-old on July 10, 2018. According to the warrants, all four victims were “physically helpless” at the time.
Hasson was in the New Hanover County Jail under a $600,000 bond, but bonded out Monday.
The board’s order states that Hasson is to immediately cease practicing dentistry and will surrender his license, current renewal certificate and general anesthesia permit.
“This action is being taken based on documents and information obtained during the Board’s investigation demonstrating there exists probable cause to believe the (Hasson) has engaged in criminal activity causing harm to patients during treatment,” the order reads.
