$16 Million in bonds could fund new emergency operations center in Dorchester County, other projects

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County is growing, and local leaders are looking to make sure that growth is sustainable.
The Dorchester County Council is considering $16 million in bonds to pay for several big projects.
Two of the largest include a new Emergency Operations Center for the county and renovations to the county's law enforcement complex.
Dorchester County's chief financial officer says this is a big opportunity to make improvements for public safety.
The ordinance regarding the bonds passed its first reading Monday night. However, it still has to go through two more readings and a public hearing before it's approved.
It also covers land purchases for transportation infrastructure and future public facilities and a land purchase at Pine Hill Commerce Park.
“The purchase of the Pine Hill Commerce Park allows us to recruit new industry to grow and increase our work force in Dorchester County and also allows us to build upon the success we’ve already had in that area,” said CFO Daniel Prentice.
