Moncks Corner family seeks closure leading up to one-year anniversary of man’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner family is looking for answers, almost a year after their son went missing.
Tyreek Pettigrew was last seen on February 21st of last year and his family says they still don’t know what happened to him.
Pettigrew was 20 years old when he disappeared.
Officials from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say he was last seen at the Fuel Express in Moncks Corner.
According to deputies, he was wearing a green and black shirt and long black pants and driving a black 2007 Infiniti G35.
Tyreek’s mother, Felicia Pettigrew, said she was sitting on her porch when Tyreek came up and spoke to her before getting in his car and driving away.
That’s the last time she said she saw him.
Berkeley County deputies found the car he was driving on fire, but Pettigrew was nowhere to be found.
Now in the days leading to the anniversary of his disappearance, his mother says they still don’t have any information as to where he might be or if he’s alive.
“As of it coming to be a year, the only thing I can wish God for is I want closure,” said Pettigrew. “ And if anybody knows anything about my child, his whereabouts.”
Tyreek’s relatives are planning on having an intimate balloon revealing at a local park in honor of Tyreek.
