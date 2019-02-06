North Charleston soon to be home to a new athletic center

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The City of North Charleston will soon be home to a new recreational facility, city officials say.
North Charleston mayor, Keith Summey and city council officials will host a ground breaking ceremony for the North Charleston Athletic Center.
The ceremony will take place on Feb. 11. at 11 a.m. at 5800 Casper Padgett Way in North Charleston.
Summey says the athletic center will be the flagship of recreational programming for residents and it will grant greater access to a large number of competitive sports.
"At the end of the day, it’s about giving our youth a year-round athletic center to promote teamwork, leadership and health wellness,” Summey said. “In addition, we anticipate the facility to be an economic driver of sports tourism, attracting regional, statewide, and national tournament play.”
The new recreational center will be home to three indoor gymnasiums for multi-use, as well as community meeting and event space.
The 51,000 square-foot, $14 million facility is set to be completed by late fall 2019.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.