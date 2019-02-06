Police officer adopts kitten he rescued from overpass

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police call it a “purrfect-match.”
Two weeks ago, a North Charleston police officer responded to a report of a kitten hanging over the overpass at I-526 at I-26, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The North Charleston cop, identified only as Officer Pace, was able to rescue the kitten and he then took her to the SCPA.
The next day, Pryor said Pace went by the facility to check on her and asked if he and his family could foster the kitten until she could find her forever home.
The Pace family quickly fell in love with the little kitten’s purrsonality and they made the decision to make her a permanent member of their family.
Pace adopted the kitten Tuesday, Pryor said.
