Records highs possible today!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Spring-like weather continues today across the Lowcountry with the potential of record highs over the next 3 days. The record high of 77 today, 79 Thursday and 79 on Friday are all in jeopardy. Sunshine should send temperatures to near 80 degrees each afternoon over the next couple of days. Remember the water temperature of the Atlantic Ocean is only in the 50s right now so the beaches will be considerably cooler in the 60s. A strong cold front will move through Friday night bringing much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday.