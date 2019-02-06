Rep. Cunningham, Clyburn react to State Of The Union speech

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC/AP) - Less than an hour after President Donald Trump’s State of The Union Speech ended on Tuesday night lawmakers nationwide, including those from the Lowcountry were already reacting to what Trump had to say.
The president presented an optimistic vision of the nation, saying “our country is vibrant and our economy is thriving like never before.”
“President Trump’s call for unity was welcome news and I sincerely hope this message of bipartisanship will be more than just words," South Carolina First District Rep. Joe Cunningham said. "I am glad that he addressed two key priorities for the Lowcountry – infrastructure investment and lowering the cost of healthcare by making prescription drugs more affordable. The Lowcountry needs a substantial investment in infrastructure to improve our roads, bridges, flooding problems, and evacuation routes. I stand ready to work with the President and Congressional Republicans to rebuild our nation’s ailing infrastructure.”
Trump added that “the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations” an apparent swipe at the special counsel probe into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.Trump also announced details of a second meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, outlining a summit on Feb. 27 and 28 in Vietnam.
“The President’s theme tonight was ‘Choosing Greatness,’ but I question how he defines that term," Rep. Clyburn said. "I believe that America is already great, and, like historian Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in Democracy in America, the country’s greatness ‘lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.’ Democrats stand ready to work with the President when possible, but in strong opposition when necessary, to repair our faults so we may become a more perfect union.”
One bright spot for the president has been the economy, which has added jobs for 100 straight months. He said the U.S. has “the hottest economy anywhere in the world.”
Republican Sen. Tim Scott hit on the topic of the economy in his response as well.
“We are at a unique time in American history,” Scott said in a video released on his Facebook page. " We have an economy that has continued to reach new heights each month since President Trump took office. We have had record low unemployment rate for African-Americans and Hispanics and many Americans are benefitting from business and job creation."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.