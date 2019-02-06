Rep. Cunningham, Clyburn react to State Of The Union speech

“The President’s theme tonight was ‘Choosing Greatness,’ but I question how he defines that term," Rep. Clyburn said. "I believe that America is already great, and, like historian Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in Democracy in America, the country’s greatness ‘lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.’ Democrats stand ready to work with the President when possible, but in strong opposition when necessary, to repair our faults so we may become a more perfect union.”