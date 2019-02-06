Signing Day Central 2019

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The final National Signing Day of the school year is Wednesday and dozens of athletes from around the Lowcountry are making their final decisions on where they’ll be taking their talents at the next level.
Academic Magnet
Skyler Ayers, Swmming - University of Vermont
Colin Baker, Cross Country/Track & Field - Harvard University
Malia Borg, Swimming - Macalester College
Riane Coman, Soccer - University of South Carolina
Ethan Fewell, Baseball - Winthrop University
Jourdan Gruber, Soccer - USC-Aiken
Annie Riesberg, Softball - Aurora University
Ryan Troy, Swimming - Colby College
Ashley Ridge
Nick Cunningham, Football - Limestone
Rhett Butcher, Football - Newberry
Jackson Pell, Football - Wofford
Cathedral Academy
John Price, Football - North Greenville
First Baptist
Mikey Dukes, Football - Clemson
Jackson Watson, Football - The Citadel
Xavion Washington, Football - North Greenville
Fort Dorchester
Bricelin Balcer, Softball - Lander University
Cece Knecht, Golf - Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
AJ Allard, Basketball - Kennesaw State
Taylor Smith, Track & Field - Appalachian State
Sean Gould, Baseball - Erskine College
Davon Gilmore, Football - Wingate University
Garrett
Dal’mont Gourdine, Football - University of Connecticut
James Island Charter
Bobby Alexander – College of Charleston - Baseball
Tereis Drayton - The Citadel – Football
Olivia Erwin - Limestone College – Golf
Noah Gregory - Mars Hill University – Lacrosse
Alden Ray - College of Charleston – Soccer
Drayton Stewart - Clemson University – Golf
Jaxon Weatherford - USC-Lancaster – Baseball
Oceanside Collegiate
Ryan McGreevy, Soccer - Brevard College
Aislyn Sullivan, Soccer - Arkansas Little Rock
Madison Waddey, Softball - USC Sumter
Lauren Riesburg, Softball - Stevenson University
Kat Lyman, Tennis - Navy
Sims Bennett, Football - Wingate University
Gibson Marsh, Football - Newberry College
Da’Von Stuckey, Football - Newberry College
Zion Coker, Football - Erskine College
Dante' Campbell, Football - Erskine College
Donovan Green, Football - Itasca College
R.B. Stall
Hakim Martin – Catawba College - Football
Tyshon Richardson - University of Charleston (West Virginia) – Football
Summerville
Andre Banks, Football - Newberry
Colby Taylor, Football - Newberry
Cole Phillips, Football - Wingate
Cole Collins, Football - Coastal Carolina
Wando
Chloe Bailey - Charleston Southern University – Soccer
Maddie Boylston - University of Virginia – Volleyball
Jaelen Edwards - Newberry College - Football
Micah Green - Lander University - Lacrosse
Brooke Hopson - Francis Marion University – Soccer
Meredith Jones - Wingate University – Swimming
Sophie Job - College of Charleston – Soccer
David Kowalchick - United States Naval Academy – Track and Field
Paul Kowalchick - United States Naval Academy – Track and Field
Anna Mansfield - Lees-McRae College – Swimming
Huw Meredith - The Citadel – Football
Samantha Meredith - University of South Carolina - Soccer
Jonah Miller - Lander University – Soccer
Sarah Missroon - Appalachian State University – Volleyball
Drake Peden - Erskine College – Football
Justin Pelic – University of Florida - Football
Alyssa Rosado - Francis Marion University – Soccer
Tucker Rose - Franklin Pierce University - Football
Abbey Schad - USC-Aiken – Volleyball
Gabrielle Slye - Savannah College of Art and Design – Soccer
Micah Spickerman - Lander University – Soccer
Maggie Van Thullenar - Auburn University – Soccer
Sophie Vanderpool - Lees-McRae College – Swimming
Anna Warwick - Clemson University – Rowing
Andrew Weil - North Carolina State University – Football
West Ashley
Bryce Brown - College of Charleston – Baseball
Terrence Frasier - North Carolina A&T – Football
Gigi Fusco - West Virginia Wesleyan College – Swimming
Dominique Kershaw - Savannah State University - Football
Connor Sibbald - Limestone College – Baseball
Chad Waldrop - St. Cloud University – Swimming
Elijah Wright - South Carolina Faith Athletic and Music College - Football
