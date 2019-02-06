Signing Day Central 2019

Close to a dozen student athletes signed a National Letter of Intent at Wando High on Wednesday morning
February 6, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 3:53 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The final National Signing Day of the school year is Wednesday and dozens of athletes from around the Lowcountry are making their final decisions on where they’ll be taking their talents at the next level.

Academic Magnet

Skyler Ayers, Swmming - University of Vermont

Colin Baker, Cross Country/Track & Field - Harvard University

Malia Borg, Swimming - Macalester College

Riane Coman, Soccer - University of South Carolina

Ethan Fewell, Baseball - Winthrop University

Jourdan Gruber, Soccer - USC-Aiken

Annie Riesberg, Softball - Aurora University

Ryan Troy, Swimming - Colby College

Ashley Ridge

Nick Cunningham, Football - Limestone

Rhett Butcher, Football - Newberry

Jackson Pell, Football - Wofford

Cathedral Academy

John Price, Football - North Greenville

First Baptist

Mikey Dukes, Football - Clemson

Jackson Watson, Football - The Citadel

Xavion Washington, Football - North Greenville

Fort Dorchester

Bricelin Balcer, Softball - Lander University

Cece Knecht, Golf - Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

AJ Allard, Basketball - Kennesaw State

Taylor Smith, Track & Field - Appalachian State

Sean Gould, Baseball - Erskine College

Davon Gilmore, Football - Wingate University

Garrett

Dal’mont Gourdine, Football - University of Connecticut

James Island Charter

Bobby Alexander – College of Charleston - Baseball

Tereis Drayton - The Citadel – Football

Olivia Erwin - Limestone College – Golf

Noah Gregory - Mars Hill University – Lacrosse

Alden Ray - College of Charleston – Soccer

Drayton Stewart - Clemson University – Golf

Jaxon Weatherford - USC-Lancaster – Baseball

Oceanside Collegiate

Ryan McGreevy, Soccer - Brevard College

Aislyn Sullivan, Soccer - Arkansas Little Rock

Madison Waddey, Softball - USC Sumter

Lauren Riesburg, Softball - Stevenson University

Kat Lyman, Tennis - Navy

Sims Bennett, Football - Wingate University

Gibson Marsh, Football - Newberry College

Da’Von Stuckey, Football - Newberry College

Zion Coker, Football - Erskine College

Dante' Campbell, Football - Erskine College

Donovan Green, Football - Itasca College

R.B. Stall

Hakim Martin – Catawba College - Football

Tyshon Richardson - University of Charleston (West Virginia) – Football

Summerville

Andre Banks, Football - Newberry

Colby Taylor, Football - Newberry

Cole Phillips, Football - Wingate

Cole Collins, Football - Coastal Carolina

Wando

Chloe Bailey - Charleston Southern University – Soccer

Maddie Boylston - University of Virginia – Volleyball

Jaelen Edwards - Newberry College - Football

Micah Green - Lander University - Lacrosse

Brooke Hopson - Francis Marion University – Soccer

Meredith Jones - Wingate University – Swimming

Sophie Job - College of Charleston – Soccer

David Kowalchick - United States Naval Academy – Track and Field

Paul Kowalchick - United States Naval Academy – Track and Field

Anna Mansfield - Lees-McRae College – Swimming

Huw Meredith - The Citadel – Football

Samantha Meredith - University of South Carolina - Soccer

Jonah Miller - Lander University – Soccer

Sarah Missroon - Appalachian State University – Volleyball

Drake Peden - Erskine College – Football

Justin Pelic – University of Florida - Football

Alyssa Rosado - Francis Marion University – Soccer

Tucker Rose - Franklin Pierce University - Football

Abbey Schad - USC-Aiken – Volleyball

Gabrielle Slye - Savannah College of Art and Design – Soccer

Micah Spickerman - Lander University – Soccer

Maggie Van Thullenar - Auburn University – Soccer

Sophie Vanderpool - Lees-McRae College – Swimming

Anna Warwick - Clemson University – Rowing

Andrew Weil - North Carolina State University – Football

West Ashley

Bryce Brown - College of Charleston – Baseball

Terrence Frasier - North Carolina A&T – Football

Gigi Fusco - West Virginia Wesleyan College – Swimming

Dominique Kershaw - Savannah State University - Football

Connor Sibbald - Limestone College – Baseball

Chad Waldrop - St. Cloud University – Swimming

Elijah Wright - South Carolina Faith Athletic and Music College - Football

