Suspect in Midlands bank robbery may be in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a man named as a suspect in a Columbia area bank robbery who may be in the Charleston area.
Samuel Levone Neathery, 29, is wanted in connection with the robbery in Forest Acres on Tuesday morning, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry. The Forest Acres Police Department has issued a warrant for Neather’s arrest, Berry said.
Neathery is 5′9″, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has a large tattoo around his neck and a tear drop tattoo under one eye.
Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy said a Columbia Police officer came in contact with Neathery Tuesday after the robbery but did not recognize him because he had changed his appearance.
Close-up images circulated on Tuesday were from a Columbia Police officer’s body camera.
Prison records state Neatherly was sentenced to 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections in May 2009 on a robbery with a gun or deadly weapon charge in Polk County, FL. He was released from prison in May 2018, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records.
The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
When Forest Acres police arrived, two armed suspects, a man and a woman, were robbing the bank, Sealy said. The female suspect exited the front of the building and failed to show her hands after police ordered her to do so and proceeded to a vehicle.
A Forest Drive police officer fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed into another vehicle on Forest Drive in front of the bank as additional law enforcement officers were arriving. She was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm and she’s expected to be OK. No officers were injured.
Police did recover a backpack with cash from the vehicle the female suspect was driving. Investigators say that vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was reported stolen from Georgia.
The male suspect fled from a back door of the bank, police said. No one was injured inside the bank.
Anyone with information on Neathery’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, their nearest law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.