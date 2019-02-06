Trump touts ‘good’ relationship with North Korea’s Kim in State of the Union

(CNN) - President Donald Trump will meet his North Korean counterpart at the end of February in an effort to “push for peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, Trump made the announcement that a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set for Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam.
"We continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped and there has not been a missile launch in more than 15 months. If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," said Trump in the address.
In which Vietnamese city the summit will take place is still being discussed, but the contenders are Hanoi and Da Nang, according to a source familiar with the planning.
The aim of the summit is to continue working toward peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but despite Trump’s claims that much progress has been made since he met with Kim last year, there’s new, potentially troubling information coming about Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.
A United Nations Security Council diplomat said hours before Trump’s speech that a confidential UN report found Kim’s regime is hiding nuclear and ballistic weapons from possible U.S. strikes.
"The more they disperse it, the more confidence they can have that their assets may be able to survive the initial stages of a conflict,” said Bradley Bowman with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Experts say the stakes are higher for the second sit-down because there has been no concrete proof the regime is taking steps to denuclearize.
"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one,” said Trump during the State of the Union.
A State Department special representative is heading to Pyongyang Wednesday to coordinate details regarding the summit.
The North Koreans previously said they would take steps on denuclearization if the U.S. takes corresponding measures, so one of the special representative’s tasks will be figuring out exactly what that means.
