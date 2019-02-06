Volvo Car Open adds three young Americans to player field

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Volvo Car Open has added three young American tennis players to its 2019 field - Danielle Collins, Sofia Kenin and Amanda Anisimova. They join a strong international player field featuring Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Kiki Bertens, Madison Keys, Julia Goerges, Elise Mertens and Jelena Ostapenko. The 2019 tournament is scheduled for March 30 – April 7 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.
Collins and Kenin will help lead the U.S. Fed Cup team against Australia on February 9 - 10 in Asheville, North Carolina.
Collins will compete in the Volvo Car Open for the first time this year. The 25-year-old recently had a career breakthrough when she reached the Australian Open semifinals, defeating three top ranked seeds during the tournament. Prior to the Australian Open, Collins had never won a Grand Slam main draw match. In 2018, Collins also defeated three seeds on the way to the Miami Open’s semifinals, playing her way up from qualifying rounds. Ranked World No. 23, she is also a two-time NCAA collegiate tennis champion.
20-year-old Kenin has already won two titles in 2019. Ranked World No. 37, the American won her first WTA doubles title in Auckland and the following week won her first WTA singles title in Hobart. Unseeded at the Hobart International, Kenin did not drop a single set the entire tournament and beat three seeded players en route to the final, including No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia. The 2019 Volvo Car Open will be Kenin’s third time competing in Charleston.
Anisimova is the youngest WTA player in the top 100. At just 17-years-old, and in her Australian Open debut, she reached the fourth round of the 2019 tournament. She also recently made the quarterfinals in Auckland. Ranked World No. 59, she was also the 2017 US Open Junior champion. She will compete in the Volvo Car Open for the first time this year.
The nine day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.