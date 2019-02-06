Volvo Car Open adds three young Americans to player field

Collins will compete in the Volvo Car Open for the first time this year. The 25-year-old recently had a career breakthrough when she reached the Australian Open semifinals, defeating three top ranked seeds during the tournament. Prior to the Australian Open, Collins had never won a Grand Slam main draw match. In 2018, Collins also defeated three seeds on the way to the Miami Open’s semifinals, playing her way up from qualifying rounds. Ranked World No. 23, she is also a two-time NCAA collegiate tennis champion.