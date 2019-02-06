Woman’s body found in suitcase in CT

GREENWICH, CT (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT/CNN) - A young woman’s body was found along a road on Tuesday.
Road crews discovered the body stuffed inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area.
She is believed to be between 18 and 30 years of age. Her hands and feet had been bound.
The crew called police to the scene, and the road was closed off while they investigated.
Police announced the investigation is being treated as a homicide.
They say they have leads, but as far as who the woman is, how she died and where she was killed - that all remains a mystery.
People nearby expressed concern.
“It’s just horrific, just to treat another human life like that,” said Linda Ferrandino, who works in Greenwich.
“It’s just not a scene that anyone wants to hear at all. At all. It’s tough," Jordan Spezzano said. "I mean, you know, I just hope that all goes well moving forward and they can get some answers.”
