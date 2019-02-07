Berkeley Co. councilman Ken Gunn dies after battle with lung cancer

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County councilman Ken Gunn passed away after a battle with lung cancer, the county announced this afternoon.
Gunn served on the county council since January of 2013 and worked as the Spring Grove Plantation Crime Watch coordinator.
Gunn and his wife, Pat, moved to the Lowcountry in 2010 to fulfill a retirement goal of living in the Carolina’s close to their children.
“Ken Gunn was an incredible public servant, with deep admiration for military veterans and first responders," Berkeley County supervisor Johnny Crib said. “Ken was a Vietnam Veteran himself, and following his service in the United States Army, worked in public safety in various capacities. He used his platform as a Berkeley County Councilman to strengthen and demonstrate the County’s appreciation for all men and women in uniform. On behalf of County Council, our condolences are with his family and friends who are experiencing a tremendous loss right now.”
The father of two children and the grandfather to six grandchildren, his goal while in office was to help prepare Berkeley County for the future by managing taxpayer funds through the use of his common sense values guideline, according to county officials.
Prior to his time in public service, Gunn served in the United States Army, worked as a Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic and served as a Volunteer Firefighter.
“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Berkeley County Councilman Ken Gunn," Berkeley County Sheriff, S. Duane Lewis said. "Mr. Gunn was very passionate about helping his community and he was even more passionate about all elements of public safety. Previously, Mr. Gunn served as the chairman of the Public Safety Committee and worked alongside the Sheriff’s Office to bring essential advancements. Mr. Gunn also served graciously on the Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Board representing Pimlico and Spring Grove since the Advisory Board began in 2015. It’s not a surprise that Mr. Gunn was passionate about first responders, as he served his county as a US Army veteran, as a paramedic and as a volunteer firefighter. On behalf of everyone at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, our condolences are with the family and friends of Ken Gunn. May his servant work live on always.”
Gunn retired from G.E. Plastics in 2008.
