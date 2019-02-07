Berkeley Co. councilman Ken Gunn dies after battle with lung cancer

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Berkeley County Councilman Ken Gunn," Berkeley County Sheriff, S. Duane Lewis said. "Mr. Gunn was very passionate about helping his community and he was even more passionate about all elements of public safety. Previously, Mr. Gunn served as the chairman of the Public Safety Committee and worked alongside the Sheriff’s Office to bring essential advancements. Mr. Gunn also served graciously on the Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Board representing Pimlico and Spring Grove since the Advisory Board began in 2015. It’s not a surprise that Mr. Gunn was passionate about first responders, as he served his county as a US Army veteran, as a paramedic and as a volunteer firefighter. On behalf of everyone at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, our condolences are with the family and friends of Ken Gunn. May his servant work live on always.”