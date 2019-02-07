Berkeley Co. deputies charge 18-year-old in Cordesville murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has charged an 18-year-old with killing a 17-year-old man in Cordesville Tuesday.
Rayquan Glover, of Moncks Corner, has been charged with murder and was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center Tuesday just before 8 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
Deputies responded to a house on Hard Pinch Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found the teen dead in the driveway, Coroner George Oliver said.
Oliver said someone else was with the teen when it happened and they were the one who called for help.
“It was another individual that was with the victim, and he immediately ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911,” Oliver said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once the next of kin is notified.
Glover was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office back in January of 2018 for Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.