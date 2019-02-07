Buccaneers welcome 13 additional players to signing class

Brings total class up to 18

February 6, 2019 at 8:25 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 8:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson welcomed his first signing class on Wednesday morning as the Buccaneers welcomed 13 additional players on the February 2019 National Signing Day. The 13 athletes join the five December early signees to complete the inaugural class under Coach Denson as the Bucs continue their preparations for their first season under the helm of their new head coach.

The overall signing class features players spanning from three different states with CSU signing six players from North Carolina, six from Georgia, and six from Florida.

Officially introduced on January 16, Denson and his staff realized the obstacles of putting together a class as quickly as they did. However, Denson is thrilled about the class and the people moving behind the scenes that helped contribute to its success.

"I was very excited (about this class)," Denson said. "This is the culmination of a ton of hard work by so many different moving pieces. There were so many different people contributing - from parents to prospective student-athletes, to my coaching staff. It's all very rewarding. We were blessed; I kept getting asked the question what were we going to do with so little time left and my answer was always that we had the right amount of time because we were on God's time. This is just proof of that's exactly what happened."

CSU's shift to the air raid offense over this offseason was aided by the signing of four wide receivers, a quarterback, and four offensive linemen, while the defense also saw boosts with nine different players signing to line up with the Blue Swarm.

The short turnaround from hire to Signing Day didn't affect Denson or the coaching staff's plans on the type of athlete they wanted to bring to CSU.

"The thought process was that we weren't going to compromise," Denson commented. "We were trusting God to bring us the right young men that exhibited the standards that we wanted. By God's good grace my coaching staff had pre-existing relationships with so many high school coaches and different programs that we were able to a great job vetting the young men before they were on campus. We were happy about the quality of the young men that have joined our program."

2019 CSU Football Signing Class

Kaleb Chatmon

Wide Receiver * 6-0 * 170

Cartersville, Ga. * Cartersville High School

  • Four-time  varsity letterman in football 
  • Two-time  varsity letterman in track and basketball 
  • Three  state championship appearances 
  • Two  state championships 
  • Received  a Perfect Attendance Award and was in the Renaissance Recipient Mentorship  program 
  • Lined  up under Coach Joey King 
  • Son  of Tammy and Cortney Chatmon 
  • Plans  on majoring in Communication

Buchi Nwaubi

Wide Receiver * 6-3 * 190

Marietta, Ga. * Lassiter High School

  • 30  catches, 497 yards, and three touchdowns 
  • Three-time  Player of the Week selection 
  • Two-year  starter at Lassiter 
  • Four-year  letterman 
  • Participated  in the Cam Newton 7-on-7 
  • Lined  up under Coach Dickerson 
  • Son  of Kenneth and Catherine Nwaubi 
  • Plans  on majoring in Chemistry or Physical Therapy

Joshua Crump

Offensive Line * 6-2 * 310

Vanceboro, N.C. * West Craven High School

  • Posted  two career tackles 
  • Named  Up-and-Coming Athlete as a freshman 
  • Junior  Hardy Award and Wrestling Eagle Award recipient as a junior 
  • Second  Place NCAA 2A Wrestling States Tournament 
  • First  Place in East Conference 
  • Two-time  Runner-Up Swiss Bear 
  • Posted  82 career wrestling wins 
  • Lined  up under Head Coach Michael Twichell 
  • Son  of James Crump and Erica Fenderson 
  • Plans  on majoring in Medical Biology

Ben Harris

Wide Receiver * 6-5 * 195

Greenville, N.C. * J.H. Rose High School

  • 51  catches, 741 yards, six touchdowns, 76 rushing yards in 2018 
  • 52  catches, 1,050 yards, 12 touchdowns in 2017 
  • Pepsi  Player of the Week honors 
  • Offensive  Player of the Year 
  • 2018  First Team All-Conference selection 
  • 2017  Second Team All-Conference selection 
  • 2017  First Team All-County selection 
  • Also  lined up on the basketball team earning Second Team All-Conference and  Defensive Player of the Year recognition 
  • Lined  up under Head Coach David Wojtecki 
  • Son  of Lynn an Patrick Harris 
  • Mother  competed for the USA in the modern Pentathlon in fencing, underwater  hockey, and track & field 
  • Father  competed in rugby, soccer, underwater hockey

Matthew Hogan

Offensive Line * 6-4 * 295

Orlando, Fla. * Ocoee High School

  • Lined  up on the offensive line under Coach Aaron Sheppard 
  • Son  of Ihim and Charlie Hogan 
  • Plans  on majoring in Criminal Justice at CSU

Tywon Little

Safety * 5-10 * 190

Winter Garden, Fla. * West Orange High School

  • 105  tackles, five forced fumbles and three tackles for loss in his senior  season 
  • Recorded  three pass breakups 
  • Was  on the A/B Honor Roll in the classroom 
  • Son  of Vatessa Tolbert 
  • Plans  on majoring in Sports Management at CSU 
  • Lined  up under Coach Robert Head

Ross Malmgren

Quarterback * 6-3 * 210

Acworth, Ga. * North Paulding High School

  • 2019  County Player of the Year 
  • NPHS  Offensive MVP 
  • 7A  All-State Quarterback Honorable Mention 
  • Broke  the school and county records for passing yards and touchdowns 
  • Threw  for 7,356 yards and 70 touchdowns 
  • Posted  a 101% Quarterback Rating 
  • Lined  up under Coach JimRob Bryant 
  • Son  of Ross and Sheri Malmgren 
  • Plans  on majoring in Business at CSU 
  • Also  lined up on the golf team

Isaiah Stephens

Wide Receiver * 6-0 * 180

Tampa, Fla. * Tampa Bay Tech

  • 53  catches, 946 receiving yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns 
  • Four-year  varsity starter 
  • All-County  Second Team selection 
  • Also  competed in track at Tampa Bay Tech – ran the 100m in 11.00 
  • Lined  up under Coach Jayson Roberts 
  • Son  of J'Marie and Bobby Stephens

Jacob Tylski

Offensive Line * 6-4 * 240

Jacksonville, Fla. * Episcopal School of Jacksonville

  • Christ's  Church Academy Lineman of the Year Award as a freshman 
  • All-First  Coast Team Honorable Mention as a senior 
  • Iron  Eagle Award recipient as a senior 
  • Dad  (Rich) played at Utah State (1989-1993) 
  • Lined  up under Coach Mark Brunell 
  • Son  of Jane & Rich Tylski

Jake Lanford

Outside Linebacker * 6-1 * 210

Macon, Ga. * Jones County High School

  • Earned  the Defensive Player/Character Award 
  • Named  the Team MVP 
  • Son  of Curtis Lanford 
  • Plans  on majoring in Criminal Justice 
  • Lined  up under Coach Justin Rogers 
  • Brother  lined up to play at Georgia Southern

Koran Stewart

Linebacker * 6-0 * 200

Burlington, N.C. * Southern Alamance High School

  • Averaged  12 sacks 
  • Posted  a pair of defensive touchdowns 
  • Was  named Southern Alamance's Defensive Player of the Year all four seasons 
  • Played  basketball for two seasons 
  • Ran  track in the spring in three years 
  • AB  Honor Roll and National Honor Society 
  • Lined  up under Coach Fritz 
  • Son  of Karim Stewart

Nick Spitulski

Linebacker * 6-4 * 225

Orlando, Fla. * Bishop Moore High School

  • Posted  103 total tackles (42 solo) and 12 tackles for loss
  • Eight  sacks, two forced fumbles, and six quarterback hurries
  • Led  the team in tackles in his senior season
  • Earned  the Spitstrong Award
  • Played  in the Central Florida All-Star Game
  • Also  lined up on the baseball team as a three-year varsity player
  • Hit  .408 and was a state finalist

Ja'Courtney Snipes

Defensive End * 6-3 * 260

Lithonia, Ga. * Lithonia High School

  • Posted  11 sacks, 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in  senior season
  • Two  sacks, 15 tackles, and three touchdowns as a tight end his junior season
  • Two-time  All-Region selection
  • Second  Team All-County selection as a senior
  • All-State  Honorable Mention – Class 5A as a senior
  • A/B  Honor Roll throughout high school
  • Also  played basketball at Lithonia
  • Lined  up under Coach Edwards
  • Son  of Courtney Snipes and Cynthia Weems
  • Plans  on majoring in Mathematics/Business Accounting

2018 December Early Signees

Benjamin Moxley

Offensive Line * 6-1 * 275

Lake Mary, Fla. * Lake Mary High School

  • Four-Time  All-Conference selection
  • Three-Time  All-District selection
  • Two-Time  All-Region selection
  • 2018  All-State selection
  • Regional  All-Star Game
  • State  All-Star Game
  • Honor  Roll recipient
  • Four-Time  Wrestling Regional Qualifier
  • Three-Time  State Qualifier
  • Lined  up under Head Coach Scott Perry
  • Son  of Maureen Moxley and Tim Moxley

Kevon Hilliard

Outside Linebacker/Defensive End * 6-2 * 225

Huntersville, N.C. * William A. Hough High School

  • 290  tackles, 68 tackles for loss, 39 sacks
  • Posted  one interception
  • Four-Time  All-Conference selection
  • Four-Year  Letterman
  • Lined  up under Head Coach Matt Jenkins
  • Son  of Farrah and Gerald Hilliard
  • Father  played at Livingstone from 1995-99

Jay Thompson

Safety * 6-0 * 180

Monroe, Ga. * Monroe Area High School

Justin Holsclaw

Linebacker * 6-0 * 215

Kannapolis, N.C. * A.L. Brown High School

  • 86  solo tackles, 273 total tackles, 13 sacks
  • Four  interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one punt block
  • Earned  the JV Most Outstanding Defense award
  • Varsity  Most Outstanding Linebacker
  • Gang  Green Award
  • Son  of Jennifer Burroughs
  • Lined  up under Coach Mike Newsome
  • Father,  Chris Holsclaw, played at Newberry (1986-90)

Will Fording

Safety * 5-10 * 185

Davidson, N.C. * William A. Hough High School

  • 184  career tackles, 20 pass break-ups and five interceptions
  • MVP  Defensive Backs award at Hough High School
  • Two-time  All-Conference selection
  • Attended  the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp
  • Nike  Opening Regionals
  • Also  competed in lacrosse and track
  • Grandfather  ran track at Michigan
  • Son  of Jay and Jessica Fording
  • Plans  on majoring in Business/Finance
  • Played  under Coach Matt Jenkins at Hough High School