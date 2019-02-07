Buccaneers welcome 13 additional players to signing class

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson welcomed his first signing class on Wednesday morning as the Buccaneers welcomed 13 additional players on the February 2019 National Signing Day. The 13 athletes join the five December early signees to complete the inaugural class under Coach Denson as the Bucs continue their preparations for their first season under the helm of their new head coach.
The overall signing class features players spanning from three different states with CSU signing six players from North Carolina, six from Georgia, and six from Florida.
Officially introduced on January 16, Denson and his staff realized the obstacles of putting together a class as quickly as they did. However, Denson is thrilled about the class and the people moving behind the scenes that helped contribute to its success.
"I was very excited (about this class)," Denson said. "This is the culmination of a ton of hard work by so many different moving pieces. There were so many different people contributing - from parents to prospective student-athletes, to my coaching staff. It's all very rewarding. We were blessed; I kept getting asked the question what were we going to do with so little time left and my answer was always that we had the right amount of time because we were on God's time. This is just proof of that's exactly what happened."
CSU's shift to the air raid offense over this offseason was aided by the signing of four wide receivers, a quarterback, and four offensive linemen, while the defense also saw boosts with nine different players signing to line up with the Blue Swarm.
The short turnaround from hire to Signing Day didn't affect Denson or the coaching staff's plans on the type of athlete they wanted to bring to CSU.
"The thought process was that we weren't going to compromise," Denson commented. "We were trusting God to bring us the right young men that exhibited the standards that we wanted. By God's good grace my coaching staff had pre-existing relationships with so many high school coaches and different programs that we were able to a great job vetting the young men before they were on campus. We were happy about the quality of the young men that have joined our program."
Kaleb Chatmon
Wide Receiver * 6-0 * 170
Cartersville, Ga. * Cartersville High School
- Four-time varsity letterman in football
- Two-time varsity letterman in track and basketball
- Three state championship appearances
- Two state championships
- Received a Perfect Attendance Award and was in the Renaissance Recipient Mentorship program
- Lined up under Coach Joey King
- Son of Tammy and Cortney Chatmon
- Plans on majoring in Communication
Buchi Nwaubi
Wide Receiver * 6-3 * 190
Marietta, Ga. * Lassiter High School
- 30 catches, 497 yards, and three touchdowns
- Three-time Player of the Week selection
- Two-year starter at Lassiter
- Four-year letterman
- Participated in the Cam Newton 7-on-7
- Lined up under Coach Dickerson
- Son of Kenneth and Catherine Nwaubi
- Plans on majoring in Chemistry or Physical Therapy
Joshua Crump
Offensive Line * 6-2 * 310
Vanceboro, N.C. * West Craven High School
- Posted two career tackles
- Named Up-and-Coming Athlete as a freshman
- Junior Hardy Award and Wrestling Eagle Award recipient as a junior
- Second Place NCAA 2A Wrestling States Tournament
- First Place in East Conference
- Two-time Runner-Up Swiss Bear
- Posted 82 career wrestling wins
- Lined up under Head Coach Michael Twichell
- Son of James Crump and Erica Fenderson
- Plans on majoring in Medical Biology
Ben Harris
Wide Receiver * 6-5 * 195
Greenville, N.C. * J.H. Rose High School
- 51 catches, 741 yards, six touchdowns, 76 rushing yards in 2018
- 52 catches, 1,050 yards, 12 touchdowns in 2017
- Pepsi Player of the Week honors
- Offensive Player of the Year
- 2018 First Team All-Conference selection
- 2017 Second Team All-Conference selection
- 2017 First Team All-County selection
- Also lined up on the basketball team earning Second Team All-Conference and Defensive Player of the Year recognition
- Lined up under Head Coach David Wojtecki
- Son of Lynn an Patrick Harris
- Mother competed for the USA in the modern Pentathlon in fencing, underwater hockey, and track & field
- Father competed in rugby, soccer, underwater hockey
Matthew Hogan
Offensive Line * 6-4 * 295
Orlando, Fla. * Ocoee High School
- Lined up on the offensive line under Coach Aaron Sheppard
- Son of Ihim and Charlie Hogan
- Plans on majoring in Criminal Justice at CSU
Tywon Little
Safety * 5-10 * 190
Winter Garden, Fla. * West Orange High School
- 105 tackles, five forced fumbles and three tackles for loss in his senior season
- Recorded three pass breakups
- Was on the A/B Honor Roll in the classroom
- Son of Vatessa Tolbert
- Plans on majoring in Sports Management at CSU
- Lined up under Coach Robert Head
Ross Malmgren
Quarterback * 6-3 * 210
Acworth, Ga. * North Paulding High School
- 2019 County Player of the Year
- NPHS Offensive MVP
- 7A All-State Quarterback Honorable Mention
- Broke the school and county records for passing yards and touchdowns
- Threw for 7,356 yards and 70 touchdowns
- Posted a 101% Quarterback Rating
- Lined up under Coach JimRob Bryant
- Son of Ross and Sheri Malmgren
- Plans on majoring in Business at CSU
- Also lined up on the golf team
Isaiah Stephens
Wide Receiver * 6-0 * 180
Tampa, Fla. * Tampa Bay Tech
- 53 catches, 946 receiving yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns
- Four-year varsity starter
- All-County Second Team selection
- Also competed in track at Tampa Bay Tech – ran the 100m in 11.00
- Lined up under Coach Jayson Roberts
- Son of J'Marie and Bobby Stephens
Jacob Tylski
Offensive Line * 6-4 * 240
Jacksonville, Fla. * Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Christ's Church Academy Lineman of the Year Award as a freshman
- All-First Coast Team Honorable Mention as a senior
- Iron Eagle Award recipient as a senior
- Dad (Rich) played at Utah State (1989-1993)
- Lined up under Coach Mark Brunell
- Son of Jane & Rich Tylski
Jake Lanford
Outside Linebacker * 6-1 * 210
Macon, Ga. * Jones County High School
- Earned the Defensive Player/Character Award
- Named the Team MVP
- Son of Curtis Lanford
- Plans on majoring in Criminal Justice
- Lined up under Coach Justin Rogers
- Brother lined up to play at Georgia Southern
Koran Stewart
Linebacker * 6-0 * 200
Burlington, N.C. * Southern Alamance High School
- Averaged 12 sacks
- Posted a pair of defensive touchdowns
- Was named Southern Alamance's Defensive Player of the Year all four seasons
- Played basketball for two seasons
- Ran track in the spring in three years
- AB Honor Roll and National Honor Society
- Lined up under Coach Fritz
- Son of Karim Stewart
Nick Spitulski
Linebacker * 6-4 * 225
Orlando, Fla. * Bishop Moore High School
- Posted 103 total tackles (42 solo) and 12 tackles for loss
- Eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and six quarterback hurries
- Led the team in tackles in his senior season
- Earned the Spitstrong Award
- Played in the Central Florida All-Star Game
- Also lined up on the baseball team as a three-year varsity player
- Hit .408 and was a state finalist
Ja'Courtney Snipes
Defensive End * 6-3 * 260
Lithonia, Ga. * Lithonia High School
- Posted 11 sacks, 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in senior season
- Two sacks, 15 tackles, and three touchdowns as a tight end his junior season
- Two-time All-Region selection
- Second Team All-County selection as a senior
- All-State Honorable Mention – Class 5A as a senior
- A/B Honor Roll throughout high school
- Also played basketball at Lithonia
- Lined up under Coach Edwards
- Son of Courtney Snipes and Cynthia Weems
- Plans on majoring in Mathematics/Business Accounting
2018 December Early Signees
Benjamin Moxley
Offensive Line * 6-1 * 275
Lake Mary, Fla. * Lake Mary High School
- Four-Time All-Conference selection
- Three-Time All-District selection
- Two-Time All-Region selection
- 2018 All-State selection
- Regional All-Star Game
- State All-Star Game
- Honor Roll recipient
- Four-Time Wrestling Regional Qualifier
- Three-Time State Qualifier
- Lined up under Head Coach Scott Perry
- Son of Maureen Moxley and Tim Moxley
Kevon Hilliard
Outside Linebacker/Defensive End * 6-2 * 225
Huntersville, N.C. * William A. Hough High School
- 290 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, 39 sacks
- Posted one interception
- Four-Time All-Conference selection
- Four-Year Letterman
- Lined up under Head Coach Matt Jenkins
- Son of Farrah and Gerald Hilliard
- Father played at Livingstone from 1995-99
Jay Thompson
Safety * 6-0 * 180
Monroe, Ga. * Monroe Area High School
Justin Holsclaw
Linebacker * 6-0 * 215
Kannapolis, N.C. * A.L. Brown High School
- 86 solo tackles, 273 total tackles, 13 sacks
- Four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and one punt block
- Earned the JV Most Outstanding Defense award
- Varsity Most Outstanding Linebacker
- Gang Green Award
- Son of Jennifer Burroughs
- Lined up under Coach Mike Newsome
- Father, Chris Holsclaw, played at Newberry (1986-90)
Will Fording
Safety * 5-10 * 185
Davidson, N.C. * William A. Hough High School
- 184 career tackles, 20 pass break-ups and five interceptions
- MVP Defensive Backs award at Hough High School
- Two-time All-Conference selection
- Attended the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp
- Nike Opening Regionals
- Also competed in lacrosse and track
- Grandfather ran track at Michigan
- Son of Jay and Jessica Fording
- Plans on majoring in Business/Finance
- Played under Coach Matt Jenkins at Hough High School